Laura Ingraham Nazi salute accusations fly after RNC speech

Radio Host Laura Ingraham is under fire for making what some say appeared to be a Nazi salute during her speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

As Ingraham riled up the crowd in support of Republican nominee Donald Trump, she can be seen on video reaching across her body with her right hand extended out in salute before turning the gesture into a friendly wave and pointing.

Those watching the speech quickly took to Twitter to point out the move.

“That time Laura Ingraham instinctively saluted hitler then quickly realized she was in public….” tweeted Greg Gurenlian.

“Earlier on my radio show I talked about how the RNC is like a Nazi rally. & tonight speaker Laura Ingraham does this,” tweeted Tariq Nasheed along with a photo of the alleged move.

Ingraham has yet to address the accusations.

Thursday is the final day of the Republican National Convention, which is being held at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Donald Trump is expected to accept his formal nomination during his speech Thursday night.