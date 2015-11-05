Woman fatally struck by Q23 bus in Forest Hills: NYPD

Police say 59-year-old Leyla Enukasvili was hit in the crosswalk on Kessel Street.

A Queens woman died from her injuries after she was struck by an MTA bus this weekend.

Police say 59-year-old Leyla Enukasvili was crossing Kessel Street in Forest Hills at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by a Q23 bus making a left turn onto Kessel Street from 71st Avenue.

The victim was unresponsive with severe head trauma when authorities arrived at the scene of the accident. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she died, police said.

The 52-year-old male bus driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made, authorities say.

The fatal accident occurred two days before another one involving an MTA bus in Brooklyn. Authorities say MTA bus driver Paul Roper didn’t stop after he fatally running over a 70-year-old woman crossing Fulton Street by Sackman Street at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Roper, 48, has been charged with several offenses in connection with the alleged hit-and-run.