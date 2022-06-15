‘Lifeguard shortage’ forces NYC Parks to eliminate swimming programs

Citing a ‘national lifeguard shortage’, the New York City Parks and Recreations department announced they would not be hosting swim programs for the foreseeable future.

The Parks Department made the announcement in a tweet sent out by the agency on June 14, saying lap swim, senior swim and learn to swim programs will not be available, but the public can still utilize NYC Parks outdoor pools for general swim from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and from 4-7 p.m.

The American Lifeguard Association estimates that one-third of the nation’s beaches and pools will be affected by the shortage, with the National Recreation and Parks Association saying 80% of parks and recreation departments cannot find enough staff to ensure safety while swimming in public pools.

“Like the entire country, it’s been a challenge recruiting enough qualified people who can pass the NYC Lifeguard requirements, and pandemic impacts on recruitment continue,” a spokesperson from NYC Parks and Recreation told amNew York on June 15. “As we do every year, we are continuing to train and certify lifeguards up to the July 4 weekend after returning student-aged lifeguards finish school for the summer. We continue to encourage all former NYC Parks Lifeguards, who are in condition, to come out and get re-certified for the summer 2022 season.”

The plan is to keep pools open throughout the city, but certain swim programs that need instruction or more lifeguard personnel will not be offered. These programs were also canceled in the summer of 2021.

As with every year, based on the final number of lifeguards, beaches and pools are staffed accordingly to ensure safety is the priority. This is based on daily head count, and is adjusted when it comes to which sections of beaches and pools have full/limited activity.

“No swimming” areas at beaches will be enforced by Park Enforcement Officers and outdoor pools will open on June 28, as done annually.

To learn more about pool schedules and availability, visit the NYC Parks pool website.