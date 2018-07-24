LATEST PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
News

NYPD traffic agent assaulted with liquid after issuing ticket in Astoria, cops say

Police identified the suspect as Salama Haytham.

A passenger of this Nissan Rogue SL threw

A passenger of this Nissan Rogue SL threw a liquid on an NYPD traffic agent who had issued the driver of the vehicle a ticket on Friday, July 20, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
Print

Police are searching for a man who threw liquid on an NYPD traffic agent in Astoria last week, according to cops.

The traffic agent was issuing a ticket for double parking to a dark-colored Nissan Rogue SL on Steinway Street around 4:55 p.m. Friday when Salama Haytham, 35, approached the agent and cursed at her before getting into the passenger seat of the vehicle, police said. The agent, 55, then placed the ticket on the sport utility vehicle’s windshield and continued on foot along her route.

The SUV, driven by a woman, later returned to the agent’s route around 5:20 p.m., according to police. As the vehicle approached the agent, Haytham held a plastic bottle out of the passenger window and threw a clear liquid at her, cops said.

The agent was hit in the back with the liquid as the vehicle passed and she was taken to Astoria General Hospital, where she was treated and released for unspecified injuries, according to police.

An NYPD spokesman said it was unclear what the liquid was, but it also did not appear that the liquid was being tested by city officials.

Police on Tuesday released a photo of the vehicle involved in the assault that was taken by the traffic agent during the ordeal.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com

News photos & videos

Oded Brenner, co-founder of Max Brenner's Chocolate near At new store, no such thing as too much chocolate
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
People work Friday at Fifth Avenue and 21st Cleanup ongoing after Flatiron steam pipe explosion
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of What to know about the looming L train shutdown
Your guide to East New York. How to spend the day in East New York
Smoke billows from a steam pipe explosion on 5th Ave fills with smoke after steam pipe explosion: Photos