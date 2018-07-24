Police are searching for a man who threw liquid on an NYPD traffic agent in Astoria last week, according to cops.

The traffic agent was issuing a ticket for double parking to a dark-colored Nissan Rogue SL on Steinway Street around 4:55 p.m. Friday when Salama Haytham, 35, approached the agent and cursed at her before getting into the passenger seat of the vehicle, police said. The agent, 55, then placed the ticket on the sport utility vehicle’s windshield and continued on foot along her route.

The SUV, driven by a woman, later returned to the agent’s route around 5:20 p.m., according to police. As the vehicle approached the agent, Haytham held a plastic bottle out of the passenger window and threw a clear liquid at her, cops said.

The agent was hit in the back with the liquid as the vehicle passed and she was taken to Astoria General Hospital, where she was treated and released for unspecified injuries, according to police.

An NYPD spokesman said it was unclear what the liquid was, but it also did not appear that the liquid was being tested by city officials.

Police on Tuesday released a photo of the vehicle involved in the assault that was taken by the traffic agent during the ordeal.