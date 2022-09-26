Lower Manhattan next in line for mosquito spraying from Health Department

New York City is continuing its crusade against disease-carrying mosquitos, this time headed into areas of Lower Manhattan.

The Health Department will be spraying in Manhattan on Wednesday, Sept. 28 between the hours of 8:30 p.m and 6 a.m. the following morning. In the event of bad weather, the spraying would be delayed until Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Health Department will spray in Manhattan in the following areas of Battery Park, Bowery, Chinatown, Civic Center, Financial District, Greenwich Village, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Lower Manhattan, Noho, Nolita, Seaport, Tribeca, and Two Bridges:

Bordered by West to East 10 Street to the North

4th Avenue, Cooper Square, Bowery, East Houston Street, Allen Street, East Broadway, Catherine Street, and FDR Drive to the East

Battery Park to the South

West Street, Vesey Street, West Broadway, 6th Avenue to the West

The Health Department will be using low concentrations of Anvil® 10+10, Duet® or MERUS® 3 during the spraying. Though the risk of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control is low for people and pets, those who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash, and people with respiratory conditions may also be affected. During the spraying, it is recommended that you stay inside — air conditioners may remain on over the course of the spraying. After the spraying, wash all skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water, and wash fruits and vegetables with water.

The Health Department encourages New York City residents to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors, and reminds them that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers. Make sure windows in your home have screens, and replace any damaged or ripped screens.

For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.