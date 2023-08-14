Machete wielding suspect wanted for attacking man in the Bronx last month: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect, pictured, who allegedly struck a man with a machete on July 4

A 22-year-old man was struck in the head by an unhinged man with a machete in the Bronx last month.

The victim was in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and East 180th Street at around 10:55 p.m. on July 4 when the suspect approached him and struck him in the head and right hand with a machete. It is not clear what led to the attack, or whether it was at random.

EMS responded and transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).