Man accused in JFK airport tire iron attack, Port Authority police say

A Bronx man was arrested at Kennedy Airport after he assaulted another man with a tire iron before fleeing from police, the Port Authority said.

Nathaneal Santana, 26, was inside the arrivals baggage claim area at Terminal 5 when Port Authority police said he attacked the 25-year-old victim during a dispute around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Santana then ran from the airport and hopped into a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, the agency said. Port Authority police caught up to Santana sitting in traffic at North Conduit and 134th Place, where he was taken into custody, per an agency source.

The victim, who is also from the Bronx, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment of cuts and bruises.

The tire iron allegedly used in the attack was recovered at the airport, the Port Authority said.

Santana is facing charges of assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and fleeing police, according to the agency. He is also facing assault charges in two other cases in the Bronx, according to court documents. He was due back in court for both cases on April 11, 2017.