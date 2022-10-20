Man with bullet in chest dies after he was left at Staten Island hospital: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was brought to a Staten Island hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, at 8:11 p.m. on Oct. 19 officers from the 123rd Precinct were alerted about the suspicious death of a 36-year-old man who was brought to Staten Island University South Hospital. The officers were informed that the victim had been brought to the hospital by a man and woman; the victim was unconscious and unresponsive and had a puncture wound to his upper right arm.

The individuals who brought the victim in did not stay at the hospital. Upon further examination, hospital staff found that the victim had a bullet lodged in his chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.