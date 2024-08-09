Brutish bigot punches senior in Central Park, yells antisemitic slur

Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly assaulted a man before fleeing the location on a bike, traveling southbound in Central Park.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted and made antisemitic remarks to a man in Central Park last month.

The incident occurred in front of 85 West Drive on Saturday, July 13, at around 6:08 p.m., within the confines of the 22 Precinct. According to law enforcement sources, the bike-riding suspect drove by the 70-year-old male victim, elbowing him on the right arm.

The victim yelled something back, prompting the suspect to get off his bike. From there, the two men began arguing before the bigoted suspect punched the victim in his upper body while calling him a “f—–g Jew,” police said.

Hopping back on his wheels, the suspect immediately fled the location on his bike, traveling southbound within the park. Meanwhile, the victim sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police on Thursday released surveillance photos and video of the suspect. He is described as having a slim build and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing an orange baseball hat, white T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers while carrying a cross-body black bag.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.