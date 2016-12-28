Quantcast
Man charged in midtown stabbing of tourist, police say

December 28, 2016
1 min read

The tourist was in town to propose to his girlfriend.

A 20-year-old man was charged on Wednesday in the midtown stabbing of a tourist who was in New York to propose to his girlfriend, police said.

Steven Tlapanco was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Tlapanco allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Washington state resident Connor Rasmussen in the back of the head as he walked with friends on Madison Avenue and East 46th Street about 2 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. 

Rasmussen was ambushed from behind, his now-fiancée Jordan Asher said earlier this month, and he pulled the knife out himself. He was recovering at home in Washington state only a day later.

Rasmussen had traveled to New York — the first time he’d ever been to the city — to surprise Asher who was already on vacation in the city with her mom and friends. He proposed in Central Park. 

Arraignment information for Tlapanco was not immediately available.

