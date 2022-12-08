Man cuffed on hate crime assault charges for stabbing and shooting at transgender woman in Central Harlem

A Manhattan man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a transgender woman while hurling hate speech in Central Harlem, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Alshon Williams, 49, was charged with assault in the second degree as a hate crime, attempted assault in the first degree as a hate crime, menacing in the second degree as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to court documents, just after midnight on Nov. 1 Williams allegedly confronted the victim, aged 36, and her friend in front of an apartment building on Frederick Douglass Boulevard, telling them to quiet down because people were people inside sleeping. Prosecutors allege that Williams misgendered the victim and called her an anti-gay slur.

Williams then allegedly proceeded to grab a sharp object and stabbed the victim in her face two times, causing lacerations above her right eye. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired three times in the direction of the victim. The shots missed and Williams then allegedly fled the scene on a moped.

“As alleged, this defendant hurled hateful words and slurs before this violent attack. It is a miracle that the victim was not severely injured – or even killed – and we wish her a speedy recovery,” said District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. “If you have been a victim of a hate crime, please call my Office’s Hate Crimes Hotline at 212-335-3100.”