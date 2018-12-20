Man found dead on roof of NYCHA building in Bed-Stuy, NYPD says

The man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in his torso, officials said.

An 18-year-old man whose body was found on the roof of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn died from a fatal gunshot wound, the city’s medical examiner said Wednesday.

Ihuoma Uchanma was found with a wound in his torso on the roof of one of the Brevoort Houses on Bainbridge Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

The wound was later determined to be from a bullet, and his death was deemed a homicide.

Uchanma lived in the housing complex, but not in the building where he was found, according to cops.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.