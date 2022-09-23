Police are investigating the death of a man who was arrested that same day in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 5:57 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers from the 72nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the vicinity of 27th Street and 3rd Avenue. When they arrived, a 40-year-old man told police that he was approached by two men, one of whom pulled out a knife and demanded money. Both suspects fled before police arrived.

Officers found two men who fit the description of the suspects and placed them under arrest shortly afterward.

Then, at 6:40 p.m. that evening, paramedics were called to the 72nd Precinct stationhouse for a man who was acting erratically. The man refused medical attention at this time, but later at 7:35 p.m., the man was found unconscious by officers.

Paramedics that were requested to the scene began to perform CPR and administered Narcan and life-saving techniques. EMS then transported the man to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The man’s identity is being withheld at this time. The investigation is ongoing.