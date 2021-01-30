Mystery surrounds death of 93-year-old woman found inside Manhattan bathtub | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating the death of a 93-year-old woman whose naked body was found inside a bathtub in the Hudson Heights section of Manhattan on Friday.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct responded to a 911 call about a person in need of assistance at about 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 29 at an apartment building on Fort Washington Avenue near West 178th Street.

Upon arriving at the home, they located the unconscious and unresponsive woman inside the bathroom. Cops said she was naked in the tub, with a black garment wrapped around her neck and bruises on her knees.

Responding paramedics pronounced her dead at the location. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police reported.