Man dies after being run over by box truck in Midtown hit and run

A man died of his injuries after he was run over by a box truck in a Midtown hit and run on Thursday night.

Authorities say that at 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck on West 41st Street near 8th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 58-year-old man lying in the roadway with severe head trauma.

An investigation found that a 2017 Isuzu Box Truck was parked on the south side of West 41st Street, just west of 8th Avenue, when it started to move from the parked position. The victim was lying down underneath the vehicle for unknown reasons prior to the truck’s departure and was subsequently run over by the left rear tires, causing massive head trauma.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

It is reported tha the truck did not remain at the scene and may not have known that the victim was run over.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.