Man dies of injuries after being hit by oncoming car in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 52-year-old man died of his injuries after being hit by a car while crossing a Lower East Side street.

According to police, at 3:38 a.m. on June 15 police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Delancey Street and Bowery. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with trauma throughout his body.

An investigation found that the victim was trying to cross Delancey Street within the crosswalk at Bowery, when a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by a 52-year-old man, switched travel lanes while driving down Delancey Street and hit the victim. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.