Police & Fire

Man dies of injuries after early-morning shooting in Staten Island: NYPD

Photo via Google Maps

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in Staten Island early Friday morning.

According to police, at 1:14 a.m. on Oct. 22 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 67 Warren Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 27-year-old Anthony Morales at the location with gunshot wounds to his torso and right shoulder.

Paramedics rushed Morales to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

