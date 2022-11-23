Man dies of injuries days after being surrounded and assaulted on Harlem street: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was brutally assaulted in Harlem earlier this month.

Authorities say that at 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 4, police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress in front of 14 East 125th Street. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that 45-year-old Manhattan resident Arthur Cooke was driving his car east on East 125th Street when his vehicle was surrounded by 30 dirt bikes and ATVs.

One of the drivers in the crowd struck Cooke’s passenger side mirror, causing Cooke to pull over. Once he was outside of his vehicle to inspect the damage, members of the ATV and dirt bike operators surrounded the victim and began to physically assault him, and one of the members pulled out a gun. The suspects then fled after the assault.

Following the attack, a man who is believed to be uninvolved in the situation drove Cooke’s car from the scene. Parademics rushed Cooke to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Nov. 18.

The incident has since been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.