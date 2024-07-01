Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A suspect was arrested on Saturday in the stabbing death of a 37-year old man inside his own apartment in Downtown Brooklyn.

Police arrested 37-year-old Anthony Sabato, of Brooklyn, on June 29 at 12:30 p.m. for stabbing to death Thomas Machalchick inside his home at 90 Sands St. on June 28 at approximately 8:02 a.m.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 84th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed inside the apartment. When officers arrived, they discovered Machalchick covered in blood with a stab wound to his torso.

Police said a pit bull was also stabbed, but report that the pup is in stable condition.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police sources said the brutal attack occurred after the pair had a heated exchange of words, though it is still unclear what the disagreement was about.

Sabato is charged with first and second degree murder, first degree robbery and weapons and stolen property charges. He is also charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for stabbing the dog, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential