Man fatally stabbed in Staten Island Wednesday night: NYPD

Police crime scene tape.
Police tape (file photo).
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 36-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in Staten Island Wednesday night, police said.

The NYPD received a call at around 9 p.m. that a man had been stabbed inside of 75 Hill St. in the Stapleton area. Upon arrival, officers discovered the 36-year-old with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was transported by EMS to Staten Island University North Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The man’s identity has yet to be released, pending family notification.

