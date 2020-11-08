Cops investigate death of man hit by 1 train in Chelsea | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating the death of an unknown man after he was struck by an uptown 1 train while walking on the tracks in Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Although cops said how the man got onto the tracks near the 14th Street station when he was hit as the train was pulling out of the station, there does not seem to be any criminality involved at this time, an NYPD source said.

The incident happened at about 3:28 p.m., according to the MTA, just north of the station. Officers from the NYPD Transit Bureau and EMS responded to the scene. The victim was pronounced dead.

At about 4 p.m., New York City Transit issued an advisory to all passengers that service on the 1, 2 and 3 trains would be suspended between ‌Chambers Street‌ and 34th Street for the 1 train until further notice. Two and 3 trains were suspended between 96th Street and Wall Street.