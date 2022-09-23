Man fires gun during argument in Brooklyn, hits food deliveryman: NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who shot a man during a dispute in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 3:32 p.m. on Sept. 19 a large group of people were involved in an argument in front of 25 Thornton Street. During the fight, an unknown man in the group pulled out a firearm and shot it two times.

As a result, a 35-year-old food delivery man who was working nearby was struck in the right leg. The crowd dispersed and the shooting fled westbound on Morris Avenue — he was last seen traveling on Whipple Street.

The victim was taken by private means to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who is described as a man with a medium complexion and a heavy build, dark-colored eyes and dark-colored hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.