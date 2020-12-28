Man flees after slashing woman in the head on Brooklyn street corner | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed a woman on a Brooklyn street corner last week.

According to police, at 4:22 a.m. on Dec. 22 a 24-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man at the corner of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue. The man proceeded to slash the woman in the back of her head with an unknown sharp object, leaving a deep laceration.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot northbound on Franklin Avenue. EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

On Dec. 28, the NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

The suspect is described as a man with a medium skin tone, approximately 48 to 50 years old, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.