Man found dead in apparent suicide in UES jail cell

A 51-year-old man arrested for attempted burglary was found dead in an apparent suicide in his jail cell at the Upper East Side’s 19th Precinct station house Sundaymorning, police said.

Edward Soto, of 1111 Boynton Ave. in the Soundview area of the Bronx, had apparently hanged himself, according to a police source. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Mondayy, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating Soto’s death.

Soto had a history of 19 arrests, many of which involved burglary and drug charges, and was considered a suspect in a number of burglaries both within and outside of the precinct, said an officer.