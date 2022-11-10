Man found shot in back seat of SUV after two-car collision in Queens: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a car after a collision in Queens.

According to police, at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. When they arrived, police found a two-vehicle collision between a white van and a black Range Rover SUV.

In the rear passenger seat of the Range Rover officers found a 48-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Paramedics rushed the victim to Flushing Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation found that the white van was stopped at a red light facing southbound on Parsons Boulevard at Franklin Avenue when the Range Rover, heading northbound on Parsons Boulevard, struck the van in a head-on collision. The driver of the Range Rover fled the scene on foot. The driver of the white van was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.