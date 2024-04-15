Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 26-year-old man was shot dead in the hallway of a Bronx apartment building early Monday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting occurred at approximately 3:18 a.m. at 1102 Longfellow Ave. in Longwood.

Officers from the 41st Precinct arrived to find the victim covered in blood with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding the victim’s name pending family notification.

It is unclear if the suspect knew the victim or if a dispute occurred. Police are withholding the name of the victim pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish speakers, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This was the borough’s second deadly shooting on Monday morning. Two people were shot, one fatally, at a McDonald’s restaurant in Melrose about an hour after the Longwood homicide.