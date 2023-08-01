Quantcast
Brooklyn

Man gunned down outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex early Tuesday, Suspect on the loose: NYPD

Police at the crime scene where a 25-year-old man was gunned down in Ocean Hill early Tuesday morning
Lloyd Mitchell

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn during the early hours Tuesday morning.

Police were called out to the Ocean Hill NYCHA apartment complex, located at 309 MacDougal St., at around 3:35 a.m. after receiving a 911 call that an assault was taking place. When officers from the NYPD 73rd Precinct arrived at the scene, they discovered the 25-year-old with a gunshot to his head.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name has not been released pending family notification.

Detectives are looking for the perpetrator who remains on the run.

The killing comes at a time when homicides in the 73rd precinct have dropped significantly this year, as with gun violence.

For the first seven months, through July 31, there were four homicides, compared to 13 for the same period in 2022. Shooting incidents are also down, with 26 reported so far this year, compared to 41 for the same seven-month period in 2022.

Police gather evidence at the crime scene where a man was fatally shot in Ocean Hill early Tuesday morning
Police gather evidence at the crime scene where a man was fatally shot in Ocean Hill early Tuesday morningLloyd Mitchell

