Man in critical condition after Lower East Side shooting: Cops

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being injured in a Lower East Side shooting on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At approximately 12 p.m. on Jan. 23, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a gun at 280 Madison St. Upon arriving, they found the victim shot in the abdomen; he had been wounded after getting into an argument with a male relative in his 20s.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

Members of the 7th Precinct cordoned off the area to search for the weapon and suspect.

According to a NYCHA security guard, who wished to be kept anonymous, officers were scouring trash bags for the gun used in this incident. He says the shooting occurred on the 8th floor of the building, which he claims is a well-known area for drug dealing among locals.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.