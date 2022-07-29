Man who posed as food delivery person cuffed for deadly East Village shooting

Police arrested a man who they say killed a man in the East Village while posing as a food deliveryman back in January.

Authorities say that at 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 14, the victim, 30-year-old Devon Venable and his father were in his apartment at the Lillian Wald Houses (691 FDR Drive) when they heard a knock at the door. An unknown individual outside asked, “Did someone call for an Uber?”, and when Venable answered the door, the suspect shot him multiple times.

Officers found Venable at the scene with gunshot wounds to his neck and back. He was rushed by paramedics to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On July 29, police arrested 28-year-old Brooklyn resident Jeffrey Faustin. He was charged with murder, US Code Unclassified (Federal).