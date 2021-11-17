Man robs woman and drags her down stairs at East Village apartment building

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a crook who assaulted and robbed a woman in an East Village apartment building.

According to police, at 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14 an unknown man followed a 24-year-old woman into an apartment building located at 92 2nd Avenue. The suspect snatched the victim’s iPhone, credit card and driver’s license from her hand and proceeded to drag her down the stairs.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a man with a medium complexion that was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.