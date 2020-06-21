Detectives seek gunman who shot man to death in East Village

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the suspect who gunned down an East Village man inside an apartment building Saturday night.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting took place just before 7:21 p.m. on June 20 inside a residence on East 12th Street near Avenue C.

Officers from the 9th Precinct, while responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found the 36-year-old victim unconscious inside the location, with a bullet wound to his upper left leg.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police do not yet know the motive behind the deadly gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this point in the ongoing investigation.