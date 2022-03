Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man attacked another guy in a Brooklyn subway shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Cops said the gunman shot the 29-year-old victim in the torso around 3:42 p.m. on March 20 on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines in East New York.

Paramedics brought the man to Brookdale University Hospital and police expect him to survive.

An NYPD spokesperson said the victim knew his attacker, but the perpetrator is still on the loose.