Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly shot a man in the Bronx on July 4, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly shot a 37-year-old man on Independence Day.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was standing in front of a car repair shop at 1962 Crotona Parkway in West Farms at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, when the suspect approached him.

The alleged perp then took out a gun, discharged the weapon several times, striking the victim once in the back, police said. It is unclear whether the suspect said anything to the victim before pulling the trigger.

Police could not confirm a motive for the shooting. The suspect fled the scene northbound on Crotona Parkway in a white Ford Edge SUV before officers from the 48 Precinct arrived.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Police released photos and video of the suspect on Wednesday. No arrests have been made to date, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). The public can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.