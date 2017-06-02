Man shot in leg in Washington Square Park, NYPD says

The 38-year-old man was found early Friday morning with a gunshot wound to one leg.

A man shot himself in the leg in Washington Square Park early Friday morning, a law enforcement source said.

The 38-year-old man was found at about 5:15 a.m. near the southwest corner of the park with a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police.

Investigators later recovered the gun, the law enforcement source said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition, cops said.

Police officers remained at the park hours after the incident.

Charges against the man were pending Friday afternoon, police said.