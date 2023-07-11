Man shot in the leg inside lobby of Brooklyn housing development: NYPD

Police at the crime scene Tuesday after a man was shot in the leg inside the lobby of a Brooklyn NYCHA development.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a NYCHA housing development in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to police.

The victim was shot while he was in the lobby of a building at the Van Dyke Houses, located at 393 Dumont Ave., in Brownsville at around 9 a.m. The victim was transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital is expected to survive, authorities said.

Police sources say they are looking for two men in connection to the shooting. It is not clear what prompted the shooting. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)