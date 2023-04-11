Man in Harlem fatally shot in head, left in pool of his blood on sidewalk: NYPD

Police in Harlem are searching for a brazen gunman who fatally shot a man in the head and left him lying in a pool of his own blood on a sidewalk on Tuesday, police said.

The puddle of blood was visible outside a liquor store on East 123rd Street and Lexington Avenue after police sources say they rushed to the scene of a person shot at around 4:20 p.m. on April 11.

Police said a 26-year-old man was gunned down in broad daylight, suffering a bullet wound to the head.

EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

This is the latest in a shocking act of gun violence to hit Harlem. A man was shot to death in a Harlem smoke shop on April 9 after two customers had an altercation. Messiah Nantwi, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting 36-year-old Brandon Brunson when he turned to leave the store on 304 Lenox Avenue.

While that case was closed, detectives now have their hands full with yet another bloody shooting.

