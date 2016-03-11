Man slashed in Brooklyn apartment after argument with co-worker, police say

The 28-year-old man was slashed in the head, face, arm and stomach.

A man was slashed in his apartment in Brooklyn Friday morning, March 11, 2016. Photo Credit: ABC / Felicia Graham

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning after being slashed multiple times by a co-worker in Brooklyn, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was inside his apartment on Kings Highway near E. Third Street when he got into an argument with a co-worker around 4:30 a.m., police said.

The co-worker, described as a 46-year-old male, then slashed the victim in the face, head, left arm and stomach with a box cutter, according to the police. The men are believed to have been drinking at the time of the incident, officials said.

The victim was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The suspect fled the scene.