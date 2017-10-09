A man randomly slashed another man in the face on an A train in Queens Sunday morning, police said.

The suspect went up to a 21-year-old man, who was sitting on the A train at the Beach 60th Street station in the Rockaways, and slashed him on the left side of his face with a sharp object at about 1:30 a.m., according to police. He then got off the train and fled the station.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Surveillance images of the suspect, believed to be 26 to 28 years old, were released Sunday evening.