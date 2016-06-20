Man slashed on A train platform at Columbus Circle; suspect in custody, NYPD says

Police said the incident began with a fight between two groups of men on the train.

A 21-year-old man was slashed in the throat early Monday on the Columbus Circle subway platform, police said.

The assault happened after the victim and his friends got too drunk, were kicked out of their room at the Room Mate Grace hotel in Times Square and boarded a northbound A train, a police source said. They soon started arguing with each other.

The group got off the train at Columbus Circle and spilled onto the platform, the source said. That’s when they bumped into a second group of men — one of whom took out something sharp and slashed the victim.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending on Monday afternoon.

A second suspect, Sharif Granison, 37, of the Bronx, was charged with obstructing governmental administration for allegedly trying to intervene in the arrest, police said.