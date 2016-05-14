Man sought in F train sex act, NYPD says

Police have released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with a criminal sex act that they said took place on an F train.
A 27-year-old woman was riding the southbound train in Brooklyn at 2:15 a.m. Thursday when she fell asleep, the NYPD said. She awoke to find a man rubbing himself against her, police said.
The suspect, about 20 years old, is described as 5-feet-11 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a green jacket, a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.
He fled at the Neptune Avenue station, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-557-8477.