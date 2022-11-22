Man sought for repeatedly throwing bricks into Midtown gay bar window in suspected string of hate crimes

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who they believe repeatedly caused damage to a Midtown gay bar last week.
According to police, at 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 13 officers responded to a call at Vers Nightclub, located at 714 9th Avenue. Upon their arrival, police were told that an unknown man threw a brick into the front window of the bar, damaging it.
The suspect struck again two more times, throwing a brick at the window at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 15 and throwing a rock at the window at 9:57 p.m. on Nov. 19, damaging it further each time. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the incidents.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.