Manhattan

Man sought for repeatedly throwing bricks into Midtown gay bar window in suspected string of hate crimes

suspect wanted for damaging Midtown gay bar
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who they believe repeatedly caused damage to a Midtown gay bar last week.

According to police, at 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 13 officers responded to a call at Vers Nightclub, located at 714 9th Avenue. Upon their arrival, police were told that an unknown man threw a brick into the front window of the bar, damaging it.

The suspect struck again two more times, throwing a brick at the window at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 15 and throwing a rock at the window at 9:57 p.m. on Nov. 19, damaging it further each time. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the incidents.

The incident is currently being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes unit. Police released photos and video of the suspect taken after the Nov. 19 incident:
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential. 

