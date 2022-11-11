Man sought for throwing rocks at window of Jewish middle school on Upper East Side

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who vandalized a Jewish middle school on the Upper East Side this week.

According to police, at 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 9 an unknown man was seen taking a rock out of his backpack and throwing it that the front window of Ramaz Middle School, located at 114 East 85th Street. The window was damaged as a result.

The suspect returned to the school a short time later and threw a second rock at another window before fleeing the scene on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result, and the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who they describe as an adult man with a medium complexion, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black sneakers, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.