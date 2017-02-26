Man stabbed at 1 train station on 145th Street in Manhattan, cops say

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital Center, cops said.

Police have released surveillance images of a man who they believe stabbed another man at a No. 1 train station in Manhattan on Friday.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was standing on the northbound 1 train platform at the 145th Street-Broadway station in Hamilton Heights around 4:20 p.m. when he got into an argument with the suspect.

The fight turned violent when the suspect punched the victim in the face and stabbed him three times in the back with an unknown sharp object, according to cops.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital Center for treatment and was expected to survive, the spokeswoman said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, fled after the stabbing and remains on the loose, cops said on Sunday.

The police activity temporarily disrupted 1 train service in the area on Friday, but trains were later restored to regular service, the MTA said.