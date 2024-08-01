Man fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building; suspect at large

Police said a man was fatally stabbed in an apartment building on University Avenue in the Bronx on July 31, 2024.

Bronx detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who stabbed a man to death on Wednesday afternoon.

According to law enforcement sources, on July 31 at approximately 1:37 p.m., officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed inside an apartment at 2448 University Ave. in University Heights.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest. EMS rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear right now if the victim lived at the address.

Police could not confirm a motive at press time and do not yet have a description of the suspect (s) involved. So far, no arrests have been made.

The NYPD is withholding the name of the victim pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

According to the latest police data, violent crime is up in the 52nd Precinct 7.31% year to date compared to the same time in 2023. These crimes include murder, rape, robbery and felony assault.