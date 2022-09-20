Man stabbed during cellphone robbery on 2 train in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed early Tuesday morning during a robbery on a Brooklyn train.

According to police, at 5:12 a.m. on Sept. 20 a 45-year-old man was riding a southbound 2 train towards the Winthrop St station when was approached by two unknown males. The suspects proceeded to steal the victim’s cellphone, and during the struggle, one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the right side of his torso.

The suspects, described as being in their late teens or early 20s, fled the scene at the Winthrop St station. The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.