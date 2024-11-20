Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Midtown Manhattan

Man stabbed near Madison Square Garden hours after tourist is slashed on Upper West Side

By Posted on
DSC09720
A man was stabbed about one block from Madison Square Garden late Wednesday afternoon mere hours after a tourist was slashed that same morning on the Upper West Side, authorities said.
Photo by Dean Moses

A man was stabbed about one block from Madison Square Garden late Wednesday afternoon hours after a tourist was slashed that same morning on the Upper West Side in an apparently unrelated incident, authorities said.

According to police sources, an unidentified man was walking on 34th Street and 8th Avenue at around 4:32 p.m. on Nov. 20 when he allegedly got into an argument with another man.

The dispute ended with the suspect brutally stabbing the victim three times throughout the right forearm, lower back, and right leg, authorities said.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; he is expected to survive.

The perpetrator is described as wearing black sweatpants and a black hat and was last fleeing northbound on 8th Avenue.

Police sealed off the area but soon had to respond to a woman allegedly suffering from an overdose in the bathroom of a McDonald’s on the same block.

EMS was forced to wheel her through the crime scene in order to transport her to a local hospital.

Police cordoned off the area but soon had to respond to a woman allegedly suffering from an overdose in the bathroom of a McDonald’s on the same block. EMS was forced to wheel her through the crime scene in order to transport her to a local hospital. Photo by Dean Moses

The incident occurred after a tourist was slashed across the face outside 114 West 86th St. at around 10:23 a.m. on Nov. 20.

No arrests have been made in either case and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

A man was stabbed about one block from Madison Square Garden late Wednesday afternoon mere hours after a tourist was slashed that same morning on the Upper West Side, authorities said. Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

More Midtown Manhattan News

More from around NYC