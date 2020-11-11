Man stabs two in broad daylight following argument in Brooklyn: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed two people in Brooklyn last month.

According to police, at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 30 an unknown man got into a verbal dispute with a 30-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man across the street from 139 Flatbush Avenue. The suspect proceeded to stab both victims multiple times throughout their bodies.

The suspect then the scene on foot down Flatbush Avenue. The victims sustained multiple lacerations to their bodies and were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police released photos and video of the suspect taken after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.