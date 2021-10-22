Man tased after menacing multiple people at knifepoint in Little Italy: reports

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating a situation that led to a man getting tased in Little Italy early Friday morning.

It was reported at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 that a man was menacing people with two knives. The Daily News reported that the suspect grabbed the knives from inside Ruby’s Cafe, located at 219 Mulberry Street, and then took off down the road.

According to the Daily News, the suspect allegedly wandered around Little Italy and the Bowery, threatening people along the way. The NYPD caught up with the suspect at Houston Street and Bowery, where officers demanded that he drop the knives.

When the suspect refused, an officer attempted to tase him and failed. It was reported by the Daily News that an officer fired a shot, but the NYPD confirmed that no one was hit as a result.

It was reported that at least one other officer fired their taser at this point, causing the suspect to drop the knives. The suspect was taken to Bellevue Hospital for minor injuries, while another officer went to another hospital for ringing in her ears.

The NYPD has yet to confirm further details about the situation. The investigation remains ongoing.