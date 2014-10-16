Man threatened to jump off building in Times Square, talked down by police

The man, in his 30s, was in Times Square.

A man threatening to jump from the 11th-floor ledge of a Times Square building was talked down by police on Thursday afternoon, following a two-hour negotiation.

The man, in his 30s, started threatening to jump off the building, overlooking the AMC Theater on 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th avenues, about 2:45 p.m., police said.

For about 30 minutes, police failed to start a dialogue with the man, but eventually negotiators were able to talk him down.

Traffic was blocked off on the busy thoroughfare during the negotiation, but was opened up after, police said.