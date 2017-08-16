Man threatens to rape City Council speaker, kill LGBT cops in emails, complaint says

A Bronx man is facing charges after he sent emails threatening to rape City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito as well as kill LGBT NYPD officers, according to Manhattan prosecutors.

Daniel Silvera, 26, admitted to police that he used a Gmail account he created in May to threaten Mark-Viverito, her family and several NYPD officers who identify as gay, bisexual, lesbian or transgender, a criminal complaint said.

In an email to Mark-Viverito, Silvera said he knew where she lived and planned to show up there, knock down the door and rape her several times, according to the complaint. He also threatened to kill her family with weapons and rape Mark-Viverito at the City Council as well, the complaint said.

Robin Levine, a spokeswoman for the City Council, called the emails disturbing.

“These violent, dangerous threats against the speaker and the NYPD are deeply disturbing and we thank the DA’s office for pursuing this matter,” Levine said in an emailed statement.

On the same day Silvera threatened the City Council speaker, he also fired off threatening emails to members of the Gay Officers Action League – which provides support to gay and lesbian law enforcement personnel – and members the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau’s LGBT Outreach Unit, per the complaint. In both emails, Silvera threatened to kill every gay and lesbian police officer, prosecutors said.

The emails were sent on July 28, but Silvera wasn’t arrested until Monday, the complaint said. He was also questioned about the emails at the 69th Precinct on Aug. 2.

Silvera was charged with 16 counts of felony aggravated harassment as a hate crime and one count of aggravated harassment, according to the complaint. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or bond, and he is due back in court on Aug. 18, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said.

Requests for comment from GOAL and the LGBT Outreach Unit were not immediately returned.